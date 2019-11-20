The Walking Dead Creator Potentially Working on An American Werewolf in London Reboot

Robert Kirkman has become a major force in the horror genre, first with his zombie comic book series The Walking Dead and then with the TV series adaptation of the narrative, with a new report from Variety claiming that the creator has been sought out to produce a new take on An American Werewolf in London. With this detail coming towards the conclusion of a report about Kirkman being involved in a new film about Dracula’s assistant Renfield, it’s unclear what the status of such a project is and what Kirkman’s direct involvement would ultimately be, but reports of a reboot of the film have circled for years.

In the original 1981 film, two backpackers are making their way through a rural part of England when they encounter a werewolf. While one of the Americans dies, the other survives and must deal with the curse of being a werewolf. The filmmaker went on to describe what would happen in his proposed sequel. The film earned a sequel, An American Werewolf in Paris, in 1997.

John Landis delivered the original film, with his son Max having expressed that he was developing a new take on the project as recently as 2017. Shortly after those remarks had been made, his Netflix film Bright was critically panned, in addition to various sexual assault accusations being lobbied against him. Details about his potential remake and virtually all of his other projects have since quieted.

Before its official sequel in 1997, which also served as a quasi-remake of the original narrative, Landis revealed that he was approached to deliver a sequel in 1991.

“The movie was about the girl that the boys talk about at the beginning of the movie, Debbie Klein. She gets a job in London as a literary agent and while she’s there, starts privately investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Jack and David,” Landis recalled in the book Beware the Moon: The Story of An American Werewolf in London. “The conceit was that during the time in the first film where Jenny goes to work and David is pacing around the apartment, he actually wrote Debbie Klein a letter. It was all to do with this big secret that David had never told Jack that he had a thing with her.”

Landis added, “She tracks down Dr. Hirsch, who tells her that Alex now lives in Paris because she was so traumatized by what happened. She went back to the Slaughtered Lamb and everyone is still there! I think the only changes were a portrait of Charles and Diana where the five-pointed star used to be and darts arcade game instead of a board.”

