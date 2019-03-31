‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Trailer Released Online

New Line Cinema today released the full trailer for Annabelle Comes Home. The film is the next installment of The Conjuring supernatural horror movie franchise. The film is a sequel to 20014’s Annabelle and 2017’s Annabelle: Creation, all focusing on The Conjuring‘s haunted doll. It is the seventh film in The Conjuring universe. Gary Dauberman co-wrote the film’s script with James Wan and will make his directorial debut. The film stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, and Katie Sarife, with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren from The Conjuring.

The synopsis for Annabelle Comes Home reads, “Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her ‘safely’ behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Wan has said that Annabelle Comes Home will have more in common with the original The Conjuring movies than the past Annabelle movies did. “I think by the very nature of Patrick [Wilson] and Vera [Farmiga] being in it, I would say somewhat, yes, because in Annabelle 3 the doll comes back to the Warrens’ home,” Wan said in an interview. “It finally comes to the Warrens’ home so by the very nature of it actually being in the home and the story takes place in the Warrens’ home, it feels more like a Conjuring film in that respect.”

By comparison, Patrick Wilson has said that the upcoming The Conjuring 3 will be unlike any of the films before it. “Oh boy. We just finished Annabelle 3 which is cool. It’s nice to dip our toes into that franchise a little bit,” Wilson said in an interview. “Conjuring 3 will be different than anything we’ve seen, which is fun.”

Before filming began, Dauberman offered fans a tease of what the film will be like. “I’m still finalizing the script, but it really picks up with the Warrens bringing Annabelle to the place where it can really no longer wreak havoc, which is their artifact room,” Dauberman said. “But, of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that’s the set-up.”

