The Thing Star Wilford Brimley Warns Scientists About Viral Photo of Creature Found in Antarctica

Many regard The Thing to be one of the most terrifying horror stories of all time, in part thanks to John Carpenter’s 1982 film. For some – including one of the film’s stars – elements of the story might be a bit too close to reality. Over the weekend, the Twitter account for actor Wilford Brimley responded to reports that a bizarre slug-like creature had been found far under the ice in Antarctica. Brimley, who played Dr. Blair in The Thing, responded to the news pretty frankly, by saying “Trust me, you do not want to do this.”

Trust me, you do not want to do this. https://t.co/kNtqLrx5up — Wilford Brimley (@RealWilfordB) September 20, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Brimley’s account has weighed in on a The Thing-like event happening in the real world, as the actor tweeted something similar following a “violent attack” in Antarctica last year. Still, anyone who was particularly unsettled or creeped out by the news of the creature will probably take comfort in Brimley’s response to the whole ordeal.

According to Express, the mysterious creature was discovered by Expedition Antarctica, during their 50-day trip aboard New Zealand’s RV Tangaroa. The creature, which was found in mud 3,500 meters below the surface, is described as a twist between a slug and a hippopotamus.

“I have to look at such features as the shape of the teeth, the jaws, the shape of the gill rakers, as well as counts of the vertebrae [to determine what it is].” Andrew Stewart, the lead scientist on the mission, said. “Now I have no idea what species this is. The color pattern on the fins is like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

While The Thing has stood the test of time and become a bit of a pop culture icon, it sounds like Carpenter isn’t keen on revisiting that world for a very specific reason.

“I would love to direct something, if it’s the right thing to do at my age,” Carpenter joked in an interview last October. “I’m not going to make another Thing, I’ll tell you that. I’m not going to the Arctic again. I’m not going to do that. I want to take it easy. I want to enjoy myself!”

What do you think of Wilford Brimley’s take on this bizarre sea slug? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!