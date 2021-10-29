Antlers Movie Releases All-New Images From the Creepy Adventure

The horror film Antlers has had a long and difficult journey to release, with the Scott Cooper-directed and Guillermo del Toro-produced narrative having been filmed back in fall of 2018. Produced by Fox Searchlight, the release earned complications when The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, which included Antlers, forcing the family-friendly studio to find the best way to release the unsettling experience. Even after earning new release dates, the coronavirus pandemic saw the film be delayed again, with the film currently having an October 29th release date, which is nearly three years after it was actually filmed. New images from the film have been released to remind fans that the film aims to be unleashed just in time for Halloween.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. The new trailer reveals that dangerous secret to be that someone close to the young boy, perhaps his father, is possessed by none other than Wendigo, with the boy bringing them their meals (the other people in the town).

Check out the images below and see Antlers in theaters on October 29th.