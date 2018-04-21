Bruce Campbell Shares a Goodbye to Ash Williams Following ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Cancellation

Fans of the Evil Dead franchise learned some disappointing news today when Starz officially canceled the Ash vs. Evil Dead series. Audiences have two more new episodes to enjoy, with the series then saying goodbye for good. Making the news even more distressing is that series star Bruce Campbell has previously claimed that, were the series to end, he would also retire from playing Ash J. Williams. Following the announcement of the cancellation, Campbell shared his gratitude for the series’ creators, fans, and network.

Ash Vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Starz, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and our tireless fans for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers. Thank you! 😎 pic.twitter.com/oNmTopS1Ab — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 20, 2018

The actor shared a photo of himself that was emblazoned with the words “Ash Has Left the Building” and added the caption, “Ash Vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Starz, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and our tireless fans for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers. Thank you!”

Prior to the third season airing on Starz, Campbell had seemingly teased there were multiple possibilities for Ash if the series didn’t continue, even hinting at a return to the big screen.

“We’re going to see what the TV gods have in store for us. We’re ready either way,” Campbell shared with Entertainment Weekly. “If they take us off the air, we can think about another movie. And if they don’t, we can just keep plugging away.”

Sadly, possibly as a response to the lackluster ratings that the series was receiving, Campbell claimed that, without a Season 4, he’d gladly say his goodbyes to the character and the franchise.

“No, no, no. Because if they cancel it, I think Ash is done,” Campbell revealed at the Irish Film Institute when asked if he’d star in another Evil Dead film. “I have lavender on my property. I’m going to smoke weed and hang out.”

Campbell first played the character in 1981’s The Evil Dead before reprising the role in Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness. The actor also voiced the character in multiple Evil Dead video games, with his legacy as someone capable of fighting demons inspiring the film My Name is Bruce in which Evil Dead fans enlist Campbell to protect their town from evil.

The final two episodes of Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 3 air on Starz on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

