Exclusive The Banana Splits Movie Clip Promises Plenty of Horrifying Fun

When it comes to the world of horror, studios often look to the past to help inspire their future, whether that be by honoring the roots of the genre and reviving a familiar character or finding what has been done before in hopes of paving an entirely new path forward. One of the most bizarre and unexpected horror projects to debut this year is The Banana Splits Movie, inspired by 1968’s The Banana Splits Adventure Hour, yet with a horrifying twist. Check out an exclusive clip from the film above before it lands on Digital HD on August 13th and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 27th.

Per press release, “The Banana Splits Movie will offer a new take on the classic characters. The film follows a boy named Harley and his family as they go to a taping of The Banana Splits TV show, which is supposed to be a fun-filled birthday for young Harley. But things take an unexpected turn — and the body count quickly rises. Can Harley, his mom and their new pals safely escape?”

“Get nostalgic and horrified all at the same time while watching the trippy 60’s characters in this all-new tale about fear, power, and an oversized puppet rock-band,” Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE, Vice President, TV Marketing, Family & Animation shared in a statement. “The Banana Splits Movie is a throwback to a fanatical children’s series with a horror-genre twist — and we can’t wait for the band to get back together for a new generation of fans!”

The Banana Splits Movie stars Dani Kind (Wynonna Earp) as Beth, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (The Kindness of Strangers) as Harley, Romeo Carere as Austin, Steve Lund (Street Legal, Schitt’s Creek) as Mitch, and Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries, A Series of Unfortunate Events, War for the Planet of the Apes) as Rebecca. The beloved Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky, and Drooper are voiced by Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons, Woody Woodpecker, UniKitty!). The film is written by Jed Elinoff & Scott Thomas (Raven’s Home, My Super Psycho Sweet 16) and directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Level 16) with music by Patrick Stumph (Fall Out Boy, Gnome Alone). The movie is produced by Blue Ribbon Content in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and SYFY. The Banana Splits Movie will make its broadcast debut on SYFY this October.

You can check out The Banana Splits Movie when it hits Digital HD on August 13th and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 27th.

