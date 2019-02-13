Everything Wrong With ‘Bird Box’ According to CinemaSins

Bird Box became a bonafide sensation when it debuted on Netflix late last year, which means it’s about time for the film to get the CinemaSins treatment.

The YouTube channel recently shared their “Everything Wrong With Bird Box” video, which pokes fun at the problems with the Sandra Bullock-led film. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The very-spoilery video doesn’t really pull any punches, spending exactly nineteen minutes addressing the movie’s various plot-holes, continuity errors, and simply confounding moments. And with the film taking a decidedly different approach from the original novel, it’s easy to see how those moments could come about.

“The movie is slightly more positive [than the original book],” director Susanne Bier explained in a previous interview. “The movie is, in many aspects, different from the book, but it’s also very rooted in the book. The book also has a kind of positive ending and I would not have wanted to do an apocalyptic movie that didn’t have a hopeful ending. In a way, pretty much everything I’ve done has had some sort of a hopeful ending. I’m not particularly interested for the audience to leave, from the cinema or their own screen, with a kind of completely bleak point of view. That’s not really what I believe in.”

“And so for me it was key and, and part of what made me interested in it, was that that if this scary, dystopian story, which actually has a hopeful undercurrent … there is a hopefulness in trust.” Bier continued. “That is a hopefulness in love. There is a hopeful note in certain values that I really appreciate it. And I thought that was hugely important.”

As it turns out, one possibly “sin-worthy” moment of the film – which would have put Bullock’s Malorie face-to-face with the film’s mysterious monster – didn’t make it into the final cut.

“It was a green man with a horrific baby face,” Bullock explained in another interview. “It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.”

“It so easily becomes funny.” Bier added. “We actually shot that and spent a lot of energy on, but every time I saw it, I was like ‘This is not going to be tense. It’s just going to be funny.’ At first, Sandy was like, ‘I don’t want to see it’ because she thought it was scary. Then it was like, ‘Don’t show it to me because [I’ll laugh].’ Every time I did it, I was like, ‘Shit, that’s a different film.’”

What do you think of CinemaSins’ take on Bird Box? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Bird Box is currently available to stream on Netflix.