Netflix Reveals ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Secret to Reach New Outcome

So, you’ve watched Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. You’ve followed the flowcharts and read the spoilers and have tried everything you can to unlock as many possible scenes and endings available to you and you’ve finally come to a place where you’re at peace with the “Choose Your Own Adventure” interactive film. You’re in a good place.

Well, brace yourself, because Netflix is about to send you all the way back to the beginning again with a secret that may just lead you to a whole new outcome.

On Tuesday, the official Netflix UK & Ireland account on Twitter shook things up for fans of the film with one simple tweet.

think you’ve seen everything there is to see in bandersnatch? try picking up the family photo, ~twice~ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 8, 2019

“Think you’ve seen everything there is to see in Bandersnatch? Try picking up the family photo, twice,” the tweet read.

As most people who have watched Bandersnatch will tell you, there are multiple places in the film where you find yourself getting the option to make a choice more than once. In many cases this is the story itself guiding the viewer down a certain path, though in the case of the family photo it seems like this trick unlocks a secret scene — or at least one that most viewers are unlikely to reach on their own.

As you might imagine, this new information has been mind-blowing for fans of the film. Many have taken to social media with their reactions to this news and much of it is comprised of folks who thought they had finished their adventure with the film being sucked right back in. Others, however, had either found the hidden gem on their own or tried the trick and attempted to help out their fellow fans by warning them on what the scene entails (and, just so you know there will be spoilers in some of these tweets for that very scene).

Read on for this wild new path in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and how fans are reacting to knowing how to get there — and make sure you read through to the end because Netflix has a response to it all that is creepily perfect that you won’t want to miss.

Sucked right back in.

WHY

WHY DO YOU DO THIS TO ME https://t.co/1QqGQk4biW — 乇乂ㄒ尺卂 ㄒ卄丨匚匚 (@HuwPxrdoe) January 8, 2019

We are so never, ever going to finish this.

It’s a scary scene, tbh.

Scared me SO much I didn’t see it coming at all ahahaha — ginny (@ginnydarke) January 8, 2019

ACTUALLY SCARY

I had the sound on loudly and I jumped A MILLLEEE — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 8, 2019

It’s like…Netflix is controlling us all….

oh god i thought i’d covered it all, time to schedule in another 2 hours of netflix ? it’s almost like.. they’re controlling us.. https://t.co/lUBe0dfDXS — H (@HBarnes444) January 8, 2019

LIKELY STORY, NETFLIX.