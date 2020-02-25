Candyman Sequel Poster Revealed

Horror fans have a lot to look forward to this year, and while it will include a few sequels and reboots, one stands above the rest. That would be the Jordan Peele produced and Nia DaCosta directed Candyman, which is being described as a spiritual sequel to the original 1992 film. The official Candyman account revealed the brand new poster for the Candyman reboot in their Twitter header, but even better they are offering a first look teaser at the film if you tweet #Candyman 5 times.

As you can see in the poster below, the text reads “Dare to say his name” with an image of his trademark weapon covered in honey and bees. If the original is anything to go by, the people who say his name will end up getting killed in some rather gruesome ways with this weapon, so you know, don’t say his name.

Even better is that Tony Todd is back on board for the new film, and we can’t wait to see more.

The good news is that it seems we don’t have to wait much longer, and you can get your first taste of the new sequel above.

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting,” Peele shared in a statement. “We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

The new Candyman hits theaters on June 12th.

