Carvel Unveils 31 Nights of Halloween Inspired Halloween Slime Shake

It’s finally October and that means Halloween is just around the corner. To get everyone in the spooky spirit, Freeform kicked off their 31 Nights of Halloween on Tuesday, but fans will have a little more than some great movie scares to keep it spooky for the month. Freeform has partnered with ice cream chain Carvel for a special, Halloween-themed ice cream treat, the Halloween Slime Shake that’s every bit as ooey and gooey as the word “slime” might suggest.

The new Halloween Slime Shake is made with vanilla soft serve blended with OREO cookies to create a “cookies and cream” flavor and then, it’s topped with an edible green “slime” to give it the horror-tastic shade. All of that is topped off with whipped cream because what even spooky shakes are still shakes. The Slime Shake is available now through October 31, lining up perfectly with Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

Per a press release about the month-long event released earlier this year, “For the second year, Freeform opens its ghoulish gates to Freeform’s Halloween House, an interactive experience in the heart of Hollywood and the ultimate destination for Halloween lovers. Bringing cult classics to life including Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family and other fan-favorite movies from Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming stunt, the network will transform the historic Hollywood Athletic Club into an immersive, multiroom Halloween sanctuary. Open to the public from Wednesday, October 2nd through Monday, October 7th, the limited time encounter will bring back buzzed-about photo opportunities, as well as new activations that will surely give guests the chills.

“Going bigger and bolder, Freeform has created new environments, heightened interactions and unexpected twists. The Halloween House will resurrect the iconic Sanderson Sisters’ cottage, where virgins (or not) can test their purity with the notorious black-flame candle, recreate the moonlit photoshoot on a vacuum and visit hallowed ground next to an updated Winifred statue. Oogie Boogie returns to incite a wild night of gambling and the scenic spiral hill reappears for the photo opportunities that are simply meant to be.

“Once guests enter through the Halloween Town tree portal, they can explore their favorite worlds and new must-see additions. Interact with an animatronic Thackery Binx, call for another glorious morning from Winifred’s window, and climb even deeper into Billy’s Grave. Plus, guests can explore the Mayor’s town while driving his car or visiting the green fountain, get into trouble with Lock, Shock, and Barrel as they chute down from their treehouse into Oogie’s lair, and even make themselves feel at home in the Addams Family living room.”

And when it comes to Halloween-related frozen treats, 31 Nights of Halloween isn’t the only thing getting a little something sweet. AMC Theaters is offering a Spooky Black Cheery ICEE in honor of the release of The Addams Family movie next week.

