Go on a Road Trip Through Castle Rock With Season 2 Promo

The upcoming season of Castle Rock will expand the terrors of the Stephen King series, with the above promo taking viewers on an unsettling road trip, featuring tons of Easter eggs and references to various King tales. While much of the first season unfolded in Castle Rock, Maine, the new season returns to the fictional Maine town, while also heavily connecting to the town Jerusalem’s Lot, made famous by the novel Salem’s Lot. The above promo also features a terrifying tease of the horrors the new season has in store for audiences who can make it to the end of the drive. Castle Rock Season Two debuts on Hulu on October 23rd.

In Season Two, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT, and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

Despite this new season taking place in the same town as the first and bringing a variety of King stories to life, don’t count on this new storyline connecting to its predecessor.

“Each season is going to be its own self-contained story: beginning, middle, and end,” co-creator Dustin Thomason previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “But I think that just as the books do, we want to surprise viewers with the ways in which the stories intersect. Just as the places the characters pop up in very unexpected ways throughout the books, that’s the kind of anthology that we would like to tell.”

He continued, “One of the things about the King universe or multiverse is that some very strange things can happen when it comes to the ways that the stories unfold, and hopefully there’ll be surprises along the way in terms of how the anthology works in that way. It’s pretty delicious that Kathy Bates played both Dolores Claiborne and Annie Wilkes when you really think about that question in the movie adaptations. But I think that there’s something for us about being faithful to the way that Steve does it in the books, that almost feels like the anthology format has already been laid out for us.”

