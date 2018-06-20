‘Castle Rock’ Premiere and Immersive Experience Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

Stephen King fans are waiting patiently for the premiere of the newest series inspired by his works, Castle Rock, to debut on Hulu at the end of July, though San Diego Comic-Con attendees are in luck as the first episode will be screened during a panel at the convention. Deadline is reporting that the series’ panel at the convention will see the debut of the first episode, as well as stars Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, and Melanie Lynskey being in attendance.

The series is produced by J.J. Abrams, though, due to his directing duties on Star Wars: Episode IX, he will not be in attendance at the panel. As of this time, King will also be skipping the celebration.

Across the street from the convention center, Hulu will be launching a Castle Rock immersive experience to give those visiting the event an up-close look at the world of the series, featuring multiple elements that devout King fans will recognize. According to Deadline, this experience will be “one of the biggest and baddest” experiences the convention has seen, having previously hosted The Walking Dead-themed encounters.

In the new series, inexplicable events unfold in the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemptionare either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

Fans have learned about some of the iconic characters that are set to appear in the new series, though even King himself is somewhat in the dark, despite giving the creators his blessing to reinterpret his stories however they saw fit.

“I’m as much in the dark as anybody else,” King confessed to Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know anything about it so I just hope it turns out really well. It must be going okay. It’s typical J.J. [Abrams]. There’s been nothing that I’ve seen in the press, or anything, about it.”

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off on July 19th. The first three episodes of Castle Rock debut on July 25th.

