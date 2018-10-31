Jennifer Tilly Has the Greatest ‘Child’s Play’ Halloween Costume

The Child’s Play franchise has continued to be a cult-hit series some 30 years after it began, and it’s about to cross over into being a mainstream horror hit, thanks to an upcoming Child’s Play reboot film, as well as an upcoming TV series from the franchise’s original creators.

Well, as we wait for Chucky to step back into the limelight, one Child’s Play franchise star is having a little Halloween fun with her own iconic place in the franchise:

View this post on Instagram Tiffany is mad at me. A post shared by Jennifer Tilly (@jennifertilly) on Oct 30, 2018 at 9:15pm PDT

That’s actress Jennifer Tilly, who has been with the Child’s Play franchise since Bride of Chucky in 1998. Tilly plays “Tiffany,” the girlfriend and accomplice of Chucky’s human alter-ego, serial killer Charles Lee Ray, who resurrected her boyfriend using voodoo, only to wind up being killed by Chucky, and having her soul transferred into a doll during Bride of Chucky. Tiffany gave birth to a demon doll named Glen.

In the crazy direct-to-video plotlines of Seed of Chucky and Curse of Chucky, Chucky and Tiffany kidnap the real Jennifer Tilly, impregnate her, and have Tiffany’s soul take over her body. Glen is “reborn” as two human children, each holding a piece his parents’ souls. The human version of Tiffany lurked around the peripheries of the franchise up until Cult of Chucky last year, when it was revealed that Tiffany had became the legal guardian of Alice Pierce, after the young girl was put into foster care, following Chucky systematically murdering her family. It’s also revealed that Chucky had possessed Alice for a time, but her child body couldn’t handle the job of serial killing grown adults. Instead, Cult of Chucky ends with Chucky successfully infiltrating the asylum where Alice’s aunt Nica is being held, after she was blamed for Chucky’s murders. Nica gets possessed by Chucky, who leaves the asylum to reunite with Tiffany.

While Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany won’t be appearing in the rebooted movie franchise (at least not in a major role), the Child’s Play TV series is actually going to pick up the dangling threads of Cult of Chucky, which means that Tilly will be making a return. Here’s the latest tease about the TV series, from franchise co-creator Don Mancini:

“We deliberately ended Cult [of Chucky] with a bunch of cliffhangers to set up a TV series,” Mancini shared with the audience at Screamfest. “Because there are so many different threads now, television could best accommodate that so that was done intentionally. At the same time, we have a whole new world, a bunch of new characters which we can say nothing about.”

Stay tuned for more details of the Child’s Play TV series. And have a happy Halloween!