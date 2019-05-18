Child’s Play Reboot Gets Official R Rating

When it comes to the reboot of the classic horror film Child’s Play, was there ever any doubt that the 2019 film would come with an R rating? Well, if there ever was, let it be dispelled now: the new Child’s Play film will reportedly come with an R rating.

According to Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations, Co., the new film is rated R due to “bloody horror violence, and language throughout.” That tracks with everything we’ve ever known about Child’s Play and the evil doll, Chucky. That said, the new film does appear to be making some changes to the horror franchise.

Chucky doesn’t do PG-13. Ever. CHILD’S PLAY reboot is rated R: bloody horror violence, and language throughout. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) May 15, 2019

“We sort of lean into more of the AI/Kaslan story and hint at a Chucky that is driven by something different than he is in the original series, when he’s Charles Lee Ray and he’s just a truly psychopathic killer in the body of a doll,” Grahame-Smith previously told CinemaBlend. “[Also, there is] the mother/son story, the emotional component of the movie, which I feel like the movie really delivers. And then above all that, just the intensity, the gore, the fact that the movie is rated R, that it really does go there when it goes there. I think the movie looks big, is much bigger than a lot of movies that are our size – very affordable movie, we are. But we had big ambitions. Those are, I’d say, the primary things we’re going for.”

The original films basically had the murderer Charles Lee Ray suffer fatal injuries from police, who then used a voodoo ritual to insert his soul into that of a Good Guy doll, allowing him to continue causing chaos. Instead of that, the new film will instead have something to say about society’s current reliance on technology in our daily lives.

“You’re getting at the heart of, I think, what a lot of people are inherently skeeved out about AI,” the producer added. “Does it have its own agency, or is it just a series of processes and commands and executions? The truthful answer is by the time the movie’s over, I don’t know. I think at the beginning of the movie, you’ll see sort of briefly why this particular doll is the way that he is, and it’s not every one of these dolls, right? So why is our Chucky special. And then it’s going at that inherent need to make his child happy no matter what, right? To bond with him, to be with him.”

The new Child’s Play is set to release in theaters on June 21st.