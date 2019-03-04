‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 2 Photos Released

Fear not, the return of Sabrina Spellman is just around the corner. Netflix is preparing to release new episodes of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in just about one month’s time, on April 5th, but until that day comes, the streaming service is helping hold everyone over with a set of brand new photos from the upcoming installment.

Netflix debuted five photos from Chilling Adventures Part 2, teasing a heavy dose of Sabrina’s love triangle. After an eerie first image, the rest of the batch focuses on her relationships with both Harvey Kinkle and Nicholas Scratch. But, more importantly, Sabrina is consistently center stage.

This upcoming second part is the next chapter in what is likely a bright future for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Back in December, Netflix renewed the series for a third and fourth season. Sabrina Spellman will definitely be around for quite a long time.

You can check out the brand new photos from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina below!

