Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’ Remake Getting Big Changes

Chucky the killer doll has become a defining horror icon thanks to his Child’s Play films that could stand shoulder-to-kneecap with the likes of Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger. While original writer Don Mancini continues to make Child’s Play projects with producing partner David Kirschner and actor Brad Dourif, MGM is moving forward with a remake to cash in on the famous franchise’s title. As confirmed by a casting announcement for the project, the new film is abandoning one of the core components of the killer doll.

Sources revealed to ComicBook.com that the new Chucky is “A defective ‘Buddy doll’ whose programming code was hacked so that he has no limitations to learning and also violence.”

In the original Child’s Play, Dourif played a killer who, in his final moments, invoked a voodoo spell that imbued his soul into a kid’s doll, allowing him to carry out his murderous desires as he sought a human host body. Early reports of this new film teased that the film would utilize a new twist on the killer dolls motivations, with this character description confirming how far away from that concept this remake will venture.

Another character description adds more information to the mix about what fans can expect from the film.

One character is described as a “Chinese factory worker who commits suicide shortly after re-programming a Buddy doll to have no limitations.”

The big question is what compels this factory worker to remove limitations for the doll, whether it be a final sadistic experiment or if he is forced by an outside source to lift those restrictions.

To say that this upcoming remake of the film is controversial is an understatement, as MGM is breaking new ground in ways many wish would remain undisturbed.

Last year saw the release of Cult of Chucky, the seventh film in the original franchise. Each entry has been written by Mancini, who has also directed the last three installments. Not only have Mancini, Kirschner, and Dourif claimed there are more movie ideas on the way, but they have also been working on developing a TV series of the property.

A studio crafting a remake of a popular horror title is far from a new concept, though this marks the first time a studio would be offering a remake while the original series is still going strong with the original filmmakers and talent, essentially creating competing series.

The new Child’s Play is slated to begin filming in September.

