Creepy Crawlers Film Rights Acquired By Paramount Players

In the world of toy, book, comic, and TV franchises being turned into big budget movies, Paramount is taking a shot at the popular 1990s creation, Creepy Crawlers.

According to Variety, Paramount Players has now acquired the feature film rights to Creepy Crawlers, the brand of toys owned by JAKKS Pacific.

Neal H. Moritz will produce the Creepy Crawlers movie, alongside Marc Gurvitz and Toby Ascher. Chairman and CEO of JAKKS, Stephen Berman, will executive produce. Moritz has produced plenty of hits over the years, such as Fast and Furious and 21 Jump Street. He’s also made the jump to more family-friendly fare lately, producing the Goosebumps franchise for Sony.

Ali Bell and Royce Reeves-Darby will oversee the project for Paramount Players.

As of now, there are no plot details regarding the Creepy Crawlers movie, but Variety reports that the film will be based on the classic toy molds from Creepy Crawlers, which depict all kinds of bugs and insects. Mattel first developed the toys in the 1960s, but Creepy Crawlers invaded the mainstream when ToyMax revitalized the line in the ’90s. This iteration, which remains the most well-known, allowed kids to create their own molds and produce various creatures.

JAKKS has taken over the toy franchise for the last decade, and have evolved the Creepy Crawlers into creating molds of popular characters like Pokemon and SpongeBob SquarePants, in addition to the other creepy creatures.

There is no telling at this point when a Creepy Crawlers movie could be released, though Paramount has had success with bringing toys to life in the past. The studio successfully launched both Transformers and G.I. Joe into film franchises over the course of the past decade.

Do you think a Creepy Crawlers movie is a good idea? Did you ever play with the toys growing up? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!