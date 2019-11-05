Doctor Sleep Star Reveals What They Stole From the Set

Doctor Sleep is an adaptation of the novel sequel to Stephen King’s The Shining, though fans who head into the film will definitely recognize plenty of themes and visual nods to Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation of The Shining. That extends in a big way to the recreation of the film’s location, the Overlook Hotel, which is a dead ringer for the hotel in the first film. It’s an impressive feat all these years later, and the team went to painstaking lengths to get it right according to actress Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Rose the Hat in the anticipated film. In a new interview with EW Ferguson also admitted to snagging something from the impressive set, and she’s already displayed them.

“I stole!” Ferguson said. “I stole five of the papers where it says ‘[All work and no play] makes a dull boy.’ I stole five of them, and framed them, and put them on my wall at home!” Gotta love that she didn’t waste any time in displaying them, but then again, if I had something that cool from the set, I wouldn’t either.

All that hard work on the set definitely paid off, as Ferguson said it made an immediate impression when she walked onto the set.

“Ah, absolutely phenomenal,” Ferguson said. “I mean, they rebuilt it, they had the blueprints from Kubrick’s set design. Giddy is what I felt. I walked on to set and kind of just smiled in a really weird, peculiar way. When I walked into the grand hall with the typewriter and I got to stand by it, I just felt really silly.”

Doctor Sleep is directed by Mike Flanagan and stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay, Carel Struycken, Emily Alyn Lind, Cliff Curtis, Zahn McClarnon, Chelsea Talmadge, Alex Essoe, and Danny Lloyd. You can check out the official description below.

“Danny Torrance is a middle-aged man drifting through America in order to shed his father’s alcoholism, which passed down to him in order to forget the events of “The Shining”. after landing into a small Massachusetts town and with the aid of a cat becomes “Doctor Sleep”. after meeting a young girl with the most powerful shining Danny’s ever seen, he must now face the demons of his past and the demons of the present in order to save her from a horrifying evil known as “The True Knot”!”

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on November 8th.