‘Escape Room’ Trailer Reveals the Bad Kind of Panic Room

Escape Rooms are becoming an increasingly popular type of adult interactive gameplay – and their about to get a lot more mainstream exposure, thanks to Sony’s upcoming horror flick, which is appropriately titled Escape Room. The first trailer has just been released – watch it above, and get more details on the film, below!

The official Escape Room synopsis describes the film as being about, “Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, and must use their wits to survive.” What we see in the trailer is exactly that: six seeming strangers who are thrown into an intricate and hi-tech version of the escape room game – one that has dire stakes. It’s one part Panic Room, and one part Saw – or as some horror aficianados will see it, very much like the cult-hit 1997 film, Cube.

That movie similarly brought 6 strangers together in a deadly maze of rooms and traps – but the real appeal of that film was was the psychological horror. “Fear, Paranoia, Suspicion, Desperation” was the tagline, and it describes what happened when the six strangers started to crack under the pressure of their situation. The latter portion of the Escape Room trailer seems to hint at a very similar progression to the film, with each cast member serving a the usual horror archetype at first, before revealing deeper and more complex psychologies as the layers get pulled back, and the darker truths exposed.

If you watched the Escape Room trailer and felt like you know a lot of the faces involved – you probably do. The main cast includes Taylor Russell (Lost In Space), Logan Miller (The Walking Dead), Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil), Jay Ellis (Insecure), Tyler Labine (Voltron), Nik Dodani (Murphy Brown), and Yorick van Wageningen (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo). As you can see from their list of onscreen credits, most of the cast is comprised of promising up and comers, currently starring on some of the biggest television or streaming programs currently being aired.

Escape Room will be in theaters on January 4th.