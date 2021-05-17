EXCLUSIVE: Production Wraps on Indie Horror REVEALER from HACK/SLASH and THE PLOT Comic Creators

Comics mainstays Tim Seeley and Michael Moreci have officially made their way to the movies as the writers of Revealer, a horror film from Emmy award-winning director Luke Boyce.

The film takes place in 1980s Chicago, where a stripper and a religious protestor find themselves trapped together in a peep show booth as a mysterious evil stalks them.

Caito Aase and Shaina Schrooten star in the Illinois produced production that was one of the first films to shoot during the pandemic.

"I wanted to make a horror film that felt really big, both emotionally and thematically, despite the restrictions of pandemic filmmaking. The result is a funny and scary neon-drenched Evil Dead homage, about two very different women who must ultimately confront their own demons, and maybe a real one, to stay alive," said director Luke Boyce.

(Photo: Shatterglass Films)

The script for Revealer pairs two of the most well-respected creator-owned comics veterans working today.

Tim Seeley is best known as the creator of the critically acclaimed Revival and the New York Times best seller Hack/Slash. He also has written on numerous franchises including Vampire: The Masquerade and He-Man. Director Luke Boyce is also slated to direct an adaptation of Seeley and Mike Norton’s Image Comics series, Revival.

“We made Revealer in a dark time, with a hunger to feel connected to something, anything and everything,” Seeley said. “And out of that hunger, I think we managed to pull something new and weird, and comforting and scary all at the same time. It's a pure team effort taking advantage of everything that makes us different and everything we share as creators."

Michael Moreci has made a name for himself creating the best-selling Vault Comics original The Plot while also writing for established properties such as Star Wars and Stranger Things. His latest creation pairs him again with Vault on Barbaric, releasing this June.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting my whole life for this.” Moreci said. “Not only is making a movie a dream I never thought I’d obtain, but Revealer was made with the best people and is the kind of movie I’d watch over and over again. I actually still might.”

Revealer was produced by Shatterglass Films and The Line Film Co. along with a number of genre mainstays including Sarah Sharp, Robert Patrick Stern and Brett Hays. Sharp and Stern recently collaborated on The Stylist, which premiered at Fantastic Fest and released earlier this year with Arrow Video. Hays was also a producer on the recent SXSW hit Broadcast Signal Intrusion as well as the A24 horror comedy Slice.

Also producing was Aaron B. Koontz with his Paper Street Pictures banner who just wrapped production on the Chamber Thriller Old Man with Stephen Lang as well as the shark-infested thriller The Requin with Alicia Silverstone.

Executive Producing are Jennifer Shelby and Stephanie Slife with Shatterglass Films.

Revealer is in the final stages of post-production and targeting a summer premiere.