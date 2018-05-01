Exclusive ‘Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell’ Clip: Locked and Loaded

Universal Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, due on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital today.

The sixth film in the long-running, cult-favorite franchise, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell brings Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) and his son Travis Welker (Jamie Kennedy) to Canada, to face off against graboids in the tundra.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check the clip out above.

“In the last one, we tried to challenge Burt by having his son appear out of nowhere: a blood relative he didn’t even know existed, and who presumably wants to get to know him,” Gross told ComicBook.com. “So the great challenge for Burt was how does a loner let somebody else into their life? How does a loner allow any room for anyone else to coexist with them? That’s the challenge I wanted to throw in front of Burt. In the latest one, the whole idea was, how does a man who so wants control deal with ceding that control to someone else? How does a man come to grips with his own mortality? I wanted to take him, his next challenge to beyond graboids to, what if he’s threatened in a big way that he’s never threatened before? It’s not so much the threat of death, but the threat of loss of control. Can he do that gracefully? Does he do it ungracefully? Let’s explore that.”

Gross also played Burt Gummer in a short-lived Tremors TV series for SYFY, but that is not referenced here — presumably because it is not packaged as part of the six-movie DVD box set was released alongside A Cold Day in Hell today. Another TV series was in development with original Tremors lead actor Kevin Bacon attached, although SYFY elected not to go forward with it.

You can see Universal’s official description of the film below:

Get ready for a wild and lethal adventure in the next chapter of the beloved cult-classic Tremors franchise, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, arriving on Blu-rayTM combo pack, DVD, Digital and On Demand on May 1, 2018 from Universal 1440 Entertainment, the original content production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Tremors patriarch Michael Gross (“Family Ties,” “Suits”) reprises his iconic role as Graboid-hunting Burt Gummer along with Jamie Kennedy (“The Cleveland Show,” Scream franchise) as Burt’s son Travis Welker in this all-new terrifying yet hilarious movie filled with even more quick-witted humor, screwball antics and action-packed thrills than ever before.

The perfect mix of action, horror and comedy, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital comes fully loaded with exclusive bonus features that will take audiences deeper into the outrageous world of Tremors, with special behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the film, an up-close look at the very first underwater Graboid attack, and commentary from the filmmakers.

Burt Gummer (Gross) and his son Travis Welker (Kennedy) find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and Ass-Blasters when they head to Canada to investigate a series of deadly giant worm attacks. Arriving at a remote research facility in the arctic tundra, Burt begins to suspect that Graboids are secretly being weaponized, but before he can prove his theory, he is sidelined by Graboid venom. With just 48 hours to live, the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh venom — but to do that, someone will have to figure out how to milk a Graboid!

Additionally, Tremors: The Complete Collection will also be available on DVD on May 1, 2018, which will include Tremors, Tremors 2: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors: The Legend Begins, Tremors 5: Bloodlines and the newest film, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell.

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell is available on Blu-ray and DVD today.