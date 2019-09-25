No, Fox Has Not Announced The Exorcist TV Series Renewal

Horror fans had a brief moment to smile today, as a blip on the social media radar suggested that Fox is planning to bring back the canceled Exorcist TV Series. That impression was created when The Exorcist TV series Facebook Page got a new update, with a new profile picture that read “The Exorcist: The Next Chapter“. That, of course, was taken as an early indicator that Fox was quietly getting its ducks in a row, before announcing an official Exorcist revival. However, as soon as outlets started reporting that the Exorcist was coming back, showrunner Jeremy Slater took to Twitter to squash that the rumor:

“Hate to disappoint, but there have been no discussions about bringing the show back. I think the social media team was probably just tidying up the old page. Sorry!”

Hate to disappoint, but there have been no discussions about bringing the show back. I think the social media team was probably just tidying up the old page. Sorry! https://t.co/XkSBqflxLG — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) September 25, 2019

The Exorcist TV series first premiered on Fox in Fall 2016. The series started out following an experienced exorcist named Father Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels), who gets partnered with a up-and-coming young priest named Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera). The odd pair of God’s servants are tasked with investigating a possession case in the Rance family home, involving one of their teenage daughters. That early premise took a major turn when it was revealed that the family matriarch, Angela Rance (Geena Davis) was actually Regan MacNeil, the young girl from the original Exoricst, now all grown up. The demon in her home wanted Regan back, and launch an entire demonic infiltration of the Vatican. A final battle between Keane, Ortega, and the demon resulted in the family being saved (for the most part), while the priests formed an unbreakable bond.

Season 2 of the show, saw Ortega and Keane investigating a foster family run by Andrew Kim, which starts to be plagued by a demonic presence. That investigation resulted in a second battle with a demon, and nearly saw Tomas corrupted as a result. Marcus ultimately left the church, while Tomas found a new partner in the ruthless demon-hunter, Mouse (Zuleikha Robinson).

The most frustrating thing about The Exorcist‘s end is that we were left with a big ciffhanger, as God once again starts speaking to Marcus, only to warn him of some new threat Tomas would face.

…Hey, miracles can happen: maybe someone sees the buzz from this mistaken Exorcist revival and something real inevitably happens?

The Exorcist TV Series is still streaming on Hulu.