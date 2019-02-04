Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy Movie ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ to Air on Netflix

The Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile has courted quite a lot of attention in recent weeks, and now we know when it’s expected to reach a wider audience.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is closing in on a deal to distribute Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, which reportedly had a price tag of $9 million. The deal, which was brokered through Sundance, will give Netflix the U.S. rights for the film, as well as those in some international territories.

The film chronicles the crimes of Ted Bundy (Zac Efron), from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who refused to believe the truth about him for years. The cast also stars Haley Joel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich and Jim Parsons.

The film reportedly sparked a bidding war at Sundance, which also involved STX and Lionsgate.

While it’s unclear exactly when Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile will debut on the streaming platform, Netflix is also slated to give the film a small theatrical run, which would help qualify it for award season, sometime this fall.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile has been met with an array of reactions in recent weeks, especially as its Sundance premiere coincided with the release of Netflix’s The Ted Bundy Tapes docuseries. Between the docuseries and Efron playing the character on the big screen, the idea of some developing a fondness for Bundy in the process has been met with some pretty varied responses.

“I don’t have a problem with people looking at it, and as long as they understand that what they’re watching wasn’t a normal person,” Kathy Kleiner Rubin, one of Bundy’s survivors, explained in a recent interview. “I believe that in order to show him exactly the way he was, it’s not really glorifying him, but it’s showing him, and when they do say positive and wonderful things about him. … that’s what they saw, that’s what Bundy wanted you to see.”

