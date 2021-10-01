First Scream Trailer Release Date Possibly Confirmed

The Prince Charles Cinema in London is promising fans of an upcoming anniversary screening of Scream that by attending, they can be among the first to see the trailer for 2022’s Scream. The sold-out screening will take place on the evening of October 11, likely suggesting that the trailer will see broad release right around then, or shortly after, as the movie industry revels in the “spooky season” leading up to Halloween on October 31. A likely guess would be that the trailer could be attached to prints of Halloween Kills on October 15, offering fans a good reason to go see it in the cinema, rather than streaming it at home on Peacock.

In the vein of 2018’s Halloween, the upcoming Scream is not a reboot, even though it eschews the numbering scheme of the previous sequels and just takes the name of the 1996 original. Instead, it will be a sequel, featuring several members of the original cast, which reinvents the franchise in a way that will theoretically give it a chance to thrive after the disappointing box office returns of 2011’s Scream 4.

“This is the fifth one… it’s not Scream 5, though,” returning star Courteney Cox said in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “This is Scream. The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely…it’s a new franchise. It’s hip. It’s scary. It’s just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic.”

While the Prince Charles listing has not been confirmed by the studio, it makes sense: a 25th anniversary screening provides a great audience to drop the trailer, and doing so during October would allow them to capitalize on the Halloween audiences ready to embrace a new scare.

Cox will reprise her role of Gale Weathers for the new Scream movie, starring alongside other returning cast members Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Quaid leads an extended roster of newcomers that will appear in the film which also includes Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison. Ready Or Not co-directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, professionally known as Radio Silence, are set to direct.

The new Scream is scheduled to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022.