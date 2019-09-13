AMC Airing Friday the 13th Movie Marathon All Day

Whether you’ve never seen them before or you’re a devout fan who owns every installment, AMC is giving viewers the chance to catch up on the Friday the 13th franchise by broadcasting a marathon of many installments today in honor of it being Friday, September 13th. With it being cable television, you’ll have to suffer through commercials and the more adult-oriented sequences being toned down, but for those of us who might merely need to turn something on in the background, the network has got you covered. As there’s no new film on the horizon, enjoying the previous installments is the only way we’ll get to enjoy the series for the foreseeable future.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. ET – Friday the 13th Part III

12 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

2 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

4 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th: Jason Lives

6 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)

8 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (1980)

10 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th Part II

The last film in the series was 2009’s reboot, with legal disputes over the rights to the franchise having stalled the series indefinitely.

Director of the original film Sean S. Cunningham came up with the title of the film after 1978’s Halloween was such a success, with Victor Miller being hired to write the film. After the release of 12 films, Miller sought more propriety ownership over the franchise, given he created the storyline of the original film, with Cunningham attempting to argue that Miller was merely hired as an employee to execute the idea.

The courts originally sided with Miller on the matter, with Cunningham having filed appeals to have the decision overturned.

Attorney Larry Zerner, who actually starred in Friday the 13th Part III, has been chronicling the legal battles and breaking down the latest developments for fans of the series. Zerner recently gave a lengthy update in a thread on Twitter about the current situation, noting that, while it’s only an educated guess, we might not have a decision on the matter until June of 2020.

Actor Kane Hodder has the distinction of being the only performer to play Jason Voorhees more than once in the series, starring in four different installments. Earlier this summer, the actor offered a message for fans dismayed by the legal disputes.

“I think both of them realize the potential for fans that is being missed,” Hodder shared with ComicBook.com. “They’re both business people and see things differently and unfortunately their priority is not the fans, it’s more business. And I just really hope they can figure it out so we can get the rest of the game content out there and do one more movie. And I would say to the fans, don’t give up yet because we thought things were dead in the past and they came back. So, just like Jason, don’t give up quite yet. Hang in there. Keep hoping for me to come back and kill motherfuckers again.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Friday the 13th series. Check out AMC’s schedule for your local listings.

