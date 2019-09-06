Funko’s Deluxe Elvira on Red Sofa Pop Figure is Available Now

Halloween just isn’t Halloween without Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. With the holiday just around the corner, the legendary horror hostess is getting a brand new Funko Pop – and it’s the crown jewel of the Elvira lineup thus far.

At the time of writing, the #894 Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Funko Pop figure is available to pre-order right here via Hot Topic (exclusive) with shipping slated for September 12th – 23rd. It’s a deluxe Pop that features Elvira reclining on her red sofa. Needless to say, this Pop is an absolute must-have – reserve one while you have the chance. If you miss out, you’ll have to rely on eBay.

On a related note, IT CHAPTER TWO arrives in theaters today, and Funko and Hot Topic have collaborated on a collector’s box of goodies online that includes an exclusive Pennywise (Deadlights) Pop figure, an exclusive Pennywise Mystery Mini (in a tin), an SS Georgie keychain, and an I love Derry Pin.

Funko’s IT CHAPTER TWO box launched last night, but was still available to order online right here at the time of writing. Again, if you miss it, many of the sets and individual Pennywise Deadlights Pop figures will end up right here on eBay.

Finally, if you’re a The Nightmare Before Christmas fan and a Funko fanatic, there is yet another exclusive Pop figure release to snatch up – the sparkly Diamond Collection Dapper Sally!

The NBX Diamond Collection Dapper Sally Pop figure is another Hot Topic exclusive that’s available to order online right here. This figure follows the Diamond Collection Jack Skellington figure that launched earlier this month and can still be ordered right here. Needless to say, they belong together, so grab them while you can.

