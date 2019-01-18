Here’s How ‘Glass’ Used a Deleted Scene From ‘Unbreakable’

M. Night Shyamalan’s Eastrail #177 Trilogy comes to a conclusion this weekend with Glass landing in theaters. An ambitious endeavor, the new film brings a narrative that kicked off with 2000’s Unbreakable to a close to the delight of fans. Making the project all the more interesting is that, while Glass used flashbacks to remind audiences of key moments in the overall timeline, Shyamalan used this one unseen sequence he filmed for Unbreakable to help expand upon the already compelling mythology of the trilogy.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Glass

In Unbreakable, David Dunn (Bruce Willis) is the only survivor of a train crash, leading him to the realization that he had never suffered a permanent injury at any point in his life or even suffered a serious illness. Comic book expert Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) was convinced that this meant Dunn had supernatural abilities, as Price suffered from extremely brittle bones, leading him to believe that Dunn was effectively his nemesis.

While Dunn doesn’t fully believe he has these abilities, his son Joseph (Spencer Treat Clark) believes Price’s words and is convinced that his dad is a superhero. One of the film’s more dramatic sequences involves Joseph pulling a gun on his father, threatening to shoot him to confirm he won’t be hurt.

Joseph is depicted as becoming David’s accomplice in Glass, providing his father with clues to help him track down criminals. The Unbreakable deleted scene shows David entering his son’s bedroom after a night out and Joseph confessing that he knows his father’s “secret identity.” The scene would have taken place after a sequence in Unbreakable which saw David lifting a surprising amount of weights effortlessly, with Joseph looking on in admiration. The deleted scene in Unbreakable mentions the weightlifting incident, with the present day Glass also offering Joseph a moment in which he sees a man being cheered on by kids to lift weights, reminding him of his father.

This isn’t the only flashback featured in Glass, though it is definitely the longest, with the scene elaborating on the emotional connection between Joseph and David that has grown only stronger in the last 19 years. The scene isn’t necessarily essential for the effectiveness of Glass, yet it marks a unique opportunity to see all-new footage from a film that’s nearly two decades old be incorporated into what is sure to be a big hit at the box office.

Glass serves as not only a sequel to Unbreakable, but also as a sequel to 2017’s Split, a film which audiences were completely unaware took place in the same universe as the 2000 film. While some viewers might not be familiar with all the films in the series, the incorporation of this deleted scene makes for an exciting payoff for Unbreakable fans who have been championing its achievements for years.

