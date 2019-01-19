The Internet Is Freaking out That the Actress Who Plays Samuel L. Jackson’s Mother in ‘Glass’ Is Younger Than Him

M. Night Shyamalan’s eagerly-anticipated Glass opened in theaters this week and while fans were excited for the conclusion of the story the director started with Unbreakable almost twenty years ago there’s something more than plot twists taking audiences by surprise.

Glass, which serves as a direct sequel to 2017’s Split which was itself revealed to be a sequel to 2000’s Unbreakable, brings back not only primary characters such as Bruce Willis’ David Dunn, James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Elijah Price/Mr. Glass but some more minor characters including Charlayne Woodard as Elijah’s mother, Mrs. Price. Woodard first portrayed the character in Unbreakable, largely in childhood flashbacks but in Glass she plays the character in contemporary time. So, what’s the surprise? Woodard is 65 years old while Jackson is 70.

That’s right. The actor playing Jackson’s mother in Glass is younger than he is.

Age range issues when it comes to parent/child portrayals in movies isn’t exactly a new thing, but for Glass fans, this particularly discrepancy was especially startling as the age similarities make the two characters look less like mother and son and more like they should be a couple or at least peers. It’s that element of things that has let the internet to freak out a little bit about the situation with fans taking to social media to share their reactions to the realization.

As for Glass itself, while reviews of the film have been mixed (and the film’s Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer hasn’t managed to break the 40 percent mark) the film is on track to have the second-best Martin Luther King weekend opening ever at the box office. The film is tracking for $47 million in its first three days at the box office and is estimated to take in $50 million over the four-day weekend. It earned $3.7 million in Thursday night previews alone.

Want to see how the internet is reacting to the age discrepancy between Jackson and the actor playing his character’s mother? Read on for some of our favorites and be sure to chime in with your own in comments.

Glass is in theaters now.

First, the revelation.

Actress Charlayne Woodard portrays Samuel L Jackson’s character’s mother in GLASS. She is 65 years old.



Samuel L Jackson is 70 years old. pic.twitter.com/AnodnBOfj1 — David Chen (@davechensky) January 18, 2019

MIND BLOWN!

Hold up. Samuel L. Jackson is how old?

Pardon my ignorance, but Samuel Jackson is 70!!??? When the freak did that happen??? Jeez, he is timeless man!! ??? — Reza Ada (@ResaAda22) January 19, 2019

This seems like a completely legit explanation.

@SamuelLJackson was only 35 when he was bitten by a vampire though, which explains why he looks so young. — John Moore (@bruisermoore) January 19, 2019

Someone completely misunderstood the relationship.

I thought it was his wife until they said it was his mom. — Dan Hacker (@danhacker) January 19, 2019

Guys. It’s called “acting”.

Maybe it was all just a…twist?