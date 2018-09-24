New ‘Goosebumps 2’ TV Spot Reveals Jack Black’s Return

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween hits theaters next month and an all-new TV spot debuts our first look at Jack Black reprising his role as R.L. Stine. Check out the TV spot above and see the film in theaters on October 12th.

Halloween comes to life in a brand-new comedy adventure based on R.L. Stine’s 400-million-selling series of books. The film is directed by Ari Sandel, written by Rob Lieber, and produced by Deborah Forte and Neal H. Moritz.

The film stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ken Jeong, Chris Parnell, Madison Iseman, Ben O’Brien, Caleel Harris, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Peyton Wich.

The original film starred Jack Black as the author of the Goosebumps series, only for an accident to occur in which his most iconic creations lept from the pages of their books to begin to attack his community. Black also voiced the nefarious ventriloquist dummy Slappy, a character who masterminded the mayhem.

With Black not officially being listed as a member of the cast, it seems as though he will only make a brief appearance, possibly only in the scenes witnessed above. Slappy doesn’t currently have an actor credited as lending his voice to the doll, making it possible that Black also offered his vocal talents to the picture.

The success of the original Goosebumps film helped spark a resurgence of both kid-friendly horror adventures and an embrace of all things ’90s. Are You Afraid of the Dark?, the horror anthology series that aired on Nickelodeon in the ’90s, is currently in the process of being developed into a feature film from IT screenwriter Gary Dauberman. Another exciting literary adaptation that aimed to deliver terrifying tales to young readers, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, is currently filming.

This past weekend, The House with a Clock in Its Walls topped the box office. In the film, “The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.” Black also starred in this film, alongside Cate Blanchett.

You can see Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween in theaters on October 12th.

