Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Trailer Released by Netflix

To kick of 2022's Netflix Geeked Week, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The eight-episode horror anthology series sees del Toro, the Academy Award-winning director of films such as Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, recruiting fellow top tier horror directors to tell new stories in the genre. Originally titled Guillermo del Toro's 10 After Midnight, the episodes' stars include Eric Andre, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci, and Charlyne Yi. The teaser trailer confirms that Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will debut on Netflix later this year.

The teaser mentions that the anthology includes episodes from the directors of Mandy, The Babadook, and Splice. Here's the full rundown of directors and stars featured in the show:

Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)

Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

Crispin Glover (River's Edge) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter)

Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

Mika Watkins (Origin) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight); with cast to be announced

David Hewlett (See) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal)

Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) with cast to be confirmed.

