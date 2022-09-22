Halloween 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is On Sale For an Insane Price

(Photo: Scream Factory / Shout Factory)

The Halloween Collection on 4K Blu-ray was put up for pre-order last month priced at $129.98, but Walmart has it available right here for only $22.98 at the time of writing. That's such a steal that we have to assume that it's a mistake. That said, you'll want to jump on it quickly just in case. If the price changes or it sells out, you can also grab it here on Amazon for $103.78 with a release date set for October 4th. A breakdown of the collection can be found below.

"This box set comprises three terrifying films from one of the longest-running horror series in cinema history. Michael Myers takes on Tommy Doyle and Dr. Loomis with help from a mysterious cult, comes face to face with Laurie Strode again and slashes his way through the cast of a reality TV show! This set includes all of the previously released extras plus some brand-new surprises..".

HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS (1.85:1, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo, 88 min. (Theatrical Cut), 95 min. (Producer's Cut)), Featuring Both the Theatrical Cut and Producer's Cut in 4K Ultra High Definition

In a single horrifying night, Michael Myers' reign of terror changed Halloween forever! Now, six years after he was presumed dead in a fire, Michael has returned to kill again – and this time there's no escape! As his fury builds to a spine-tingling climax, the long-hidden secrets of the screen's most maniacal murderer are shockingly revealed. Donald Pleasence (Halloween), Paul Rudd (Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy, Ant-Man), Marianne Hagan (Stake Land) and Mitchell Ryan (Lethal Weapon) star.

HALLOWEEN H20: TWENTY YEARS LATER (2.35:1, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo, 86 min.)

Now the headmistress of a private school, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is still struggling with the horrifying, 20-year-old memories of the maniacal killer Michael Myers when he suddenly appears again with a vengeance! And this Halloween, Laurie's rebellious son (Josh Hartnett, 30 Days Of Night), his girlfriend (Michelle Williams, Venom), and their friends will become Michael's newest victims unless Laurie can conquer her fears and put evil in its place once and for all. LL Cool J (NCIS: Los Angeles), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises, Inception), Nancy Stephens (Halloween) and Janet Leigh (Psycho, The Fog) also star.

HALLOWEEN: RESURRECTION (2.35:1, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo, 94 min.)

The reality programmers at DangerTainment have selected Rudy (Sean Patrick Thomas, Dracula 2000), Bill (Thomas Ian Nicholas, American Pie), and a group of thrill-seeking teenagers to spend one fun-filled night in the childhood home of serial killer Michael Myers. But the planned live broadcast turns deadly when their evening of excitement becomes a night of horror as Michael himself decides to crash the party. Halloween: Resurrection also stars Bianca Kajlich (Bring It On), Katee Sackhoff (Riddick, Battlestar Galactica), Busta Rhymes (Narc), and Tyra Banks, along with a special appearance by Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002) is available to own on October 4, 2022.