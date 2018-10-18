Jamie Lee Curtis Wouldn't Go See Halloween Movies if She Wasn't in Them

Hitting theaters this week is Halloween Ends, a film that promises to bring Laurie Strode's journey to an end, which also means Jamie Lee Curtis will be exiting the series indefinitely. The franchise itself likely won't be dead forever, though Curtis won't be interested in checking out those films, not because she's leaving the franchise herself, but because she thinks everyday life is already stressful and unsettling enough that she doesn't feel a need to watch disturbing stories unfold on the big screen. Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, October 14th.

When asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! if she'll watch the series in the future, Curtis confirmed, "Who are you? No, Jimmy Kimmel, I wouldn't. Neither will [husband] Christopher Guest, we don't choose to subject ourselves to that level of tension. I live in America, feels that way sort of on the daily so I'm getting enough of it, thank you very much."

Halloween Ends marks the 13th film in the franchise, with Curtis having starred in seven of the installments. Following Halloween II in 1981, Curtis was absent from the series until 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. In that film's sequel, 2002's Halloween: Resurrection, Laurie was killed off in the opening scene, marking the first time Curtis' Laurie had finally been defeated by Michael Myers.

Surely this all sounds a bit confusing, and that's because it is. Despite being the 13th entry in the franchise, the overall timeline of the saga has had multiple branches, some of which have retconned and even contradicted the events of others. The current series of films from director David Gordon Green only consists of the original film, 2018's Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. With the upcoming film slated as being a "final" showdown between Laurie and Michael, it has left fans wondering what the future of the series could hold.

Director and co-writer John Carpenter is well aware that if this movie makes money, the series won't be gone for long.

"Let me explain the movie business to you: if you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live," Carpenter joked with ComicBook.com earlier this year about what could happen after Halloween Ends. "I don't know, man. I don't know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They're going to shut it off, end it. It's what David has in mind. That's fine."

Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, October 14th.

What do you think will happen to the franchise after Halloween Ends? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!