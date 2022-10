New Halloween Ends Featurette Highlights Jamie Lee Curtis' Farewell to Michael Myers

While she might not have starred in every installment, Jamie Lee Curtis has had an undeniable impact not only on the Halloween franchise, but on the entire world of horror, with the upcoming Halloween Ends slated to be her sendoff to Laurie Strode. Back in 2002, Curtis' Laurie was unceremoniously killed off in the opening sequence of Halloween: Resurrection, but thanks to the narrative trajectory and talent involved in the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy of films, it's clear that this goodbye feels much more authentic and much more final. Check out a new Halloween Ends featurette focusing on Jamie Lee Curtis' journey below before Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.

After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror's first "final girl" and the role that launched Curtis' career. Curtis has portrayed Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise's highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman.

Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and James Jude Courtney as The Shape.

From the creative team that relaunched the franchise with 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kills, the film is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Paul Brad Logan (Manglehorn), Chris Bernier (The Driver series), Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Halloween Ends is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Christopher H. Warner.

Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.

