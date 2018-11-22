‘Halloween’: Get an Up Close Look at Michael Myers’ Gnarly Wound

Throughout the Halloween franchise, Michael Myers has proven to be incredibly resilient, suffering through countless vicious blows and emerging seemingly unscathed. In the new Halloween, Myers suffers what appears to be a permanent and gruesome injury, with actor James Jude Courtney showing off the effects of the wound on his Instagram account.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Halloween

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram 🎃 A post shared by James Jude Courtney (@jamesjudecourtney) on Nov 16, 2018 at 7:11am PST

The film is set after the events of the original film and ignores all previous sequels, confirming that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has spent the last 40 years preparing for a final confrontation with Myers. A major part of this preparation included acquiring firearms, with Laurie ultimately using a shotgun on Myers when he attempted to wrestle the weapon away from her, resulting in the carnage caused to his hand.

Another interesting detail about this behind-the-scenes image is that Courtney displays a wound on his eye, seemingly the after effects of Laurie stabbing him in the eye with a clothes hanger in the 1978 film. The new film never showed Myers with his mask off, confirming that the filmmakers were so committed to the character showing scars that the actor wore the special effects makeup even if the wound could barely be seen.

In the film, 40 years after the events of 1978’s Halloween, Laurie Strode (Curtis) now lives in a heavily guarded home on the edge of Haddonfield, where she’s spent decades preparing for Michael’s potential return. After being locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when a bus transfer goes terribly wrong, leading to chaos in the same town he preyed on decades earlier. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the deranged killer returns for her and her family – but this time, she’s ready for him.

The success of the film will likely result in a sequel and, given the final moments of the film neither confirming nor denying Myers’ death, will likely have to factor in the killer having lost a few digits.

Earlier sequels in the series saw Myers suffer multiple stabs, bullet wounds, and blunt force trauma, with the killer constantly recovering from his injuries. In Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Myers was decapitated, which would seemingly have long-lasting effects on his wellbeing. That film’s sequel retroactively revealed that Myers had swapped places with a medic, who was the actual individual who was decapitated.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Halloween franchise. This year’s sequel lands on Digital HD on December 28th and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 15, 2019.

Do you think potential sequels will compensate for this injury? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!