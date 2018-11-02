‘Halloween’ Getting One Week IMAX Run

The latest Halloween proved itself as one of the biggest horror events of the year, taking in an estimated $77.5 million in its opening weekend and setting a number of records. As a response to fans excited to see the series back on the big screen, IMAX is releasing the film in select theaters for one week.

You asked, and we listened. By popular demand, #Halloween is coming to IMAX for one week only. pic.twitter.com/TvaIwWndkd — IMAX (@IMAX) October 23, 2018

The theater chain announced on Twitter, “You asked, and we listened. By popular demand, Halloween is coming to IMAX for one week only.”

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

Large format screenings are typically reserved for spectacle films, whether they be the latest superhero offering or the visual feast of a film like First Man, though the massive screen and pounding sound system will surely make Michael Myers’ reign of terror feel more unsettling than ever.

The film itself wasn’t shot with IMAX in mind, so it’s unclear how the film will differ when witnessed on such a massive scale. The original film recently earned a 4K restoration, which actor Nick Castle was nervous would alter the experience of enjoying the film’s scarier moments.

“I just talked to [director] John [Carpenter] about this and he said he and the cameraman did a viewing of this [restoration],” Castle shared with Bloody Disgusting. “He was impressed with the sharpness. My question would be there is one scene that [director of photography] Dean [Cundey] had a great idea. Near the end, where Michael Myers is in the shadows, he actually dials up the light very, very slowly so that he starts to appear behind [actress] Jamie [Lee Curtis]. It’s right before he tries to either stab her or choke her. And I just wonder if that will be seen too early. That’s, I guess, my one concern, other than the fact that I’d love to see it in this format.”

Fans see how the film compares to regular screenings when Halloween hits IMAX theaters on Friday.

