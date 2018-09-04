Original Michael Myers Actor Admits the Only Reason He Was on the ‘Halloween’ Set

In the original Halloween, actor Nick Castle performed a majority of his scenes as a masked Michael Myers stalking the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois and eradicating teens. While this performance helped define the character in his various incarnations over the last 40 years, Castle admitted that the only reason he accepted the opportunity was for a chance to witness what goes into directing a film.

“My only reason for being on the set was to kind of demystify the directing experience for me, because [director] John [Carpenter] was a pal, they were shooting the majority of this near my house, really, and he said, ‘Well, why don’t you just be the guy walking around in the mask and you’ll be here the whole time?’” Castle shared with ComicBook.com.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor might always be known for his contributions to the Halloween franchise, though he went on to direct films like The Boy Who Could Fly, The Last Starfighter, and Major Payne.

Castle wasn’t the only actor to play the masked killer, often referred to as “The Shape,” as other members of the crew, such as co-writer Debra Hill, filled in for the character in a number of scenes. While Castle may have played most of the masked Myers scenes, when the character was unmasked, Tony Moran briefly appeared as the character.

“For that matter, I assume what they were doing is trying to, on some level, match the little kid look that was unmasked at the beginning, and so I look nothing like him,” Castle pondered about Moran’s involvement on the film. “Otherwise, it’s a mystery to me. Maybe I was just too handsome, that’s it. I was just too handsome.”

Castle may have been gone from the franchise since 1978, but he is returning for a brief role in the upcoming sequel, hitting theaters later this year. However, with Castle being 70 years old, he handed off a majority of the more physical components of the sequel to actor James Jude Courtney. Luckily, audiences can still hear Castle throughout the entire film.

“In the new one, if there’s any interest in comparisons, I do all the ADR breathing for The Shape even though I’m only in it in a cameo,” Castle shared with Bloody Disgusting.

Audiences can enjoy Castle’s performance as The Shape in the original Halloween with an all-new 4K restoration, debuting on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on Sept. 25th. The new Halloween hits theaters on Oct. 19th.

Are you excited to see Castle return to the franchise? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!