First ‘Halloween’ Trailer Reactions Praise Scares and Jamie Lee Curtis

Halloween (2018) debuted its first trailer footage during CinemaCon 2018 today, and needless to say, there was a big reaction from the crowd in attendance. At the time of writing this, we’re still waiting on the official first Halloween trailer to drop, but for now, we have some reactions form those that have seen it, to hold us over.

Read on below for a collection of first reactions to the Halloween (2018) trailer. If you want the long-short of the general consensus, it’s this:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new film captures the feel of the original, while adding a modern “True Crime” documentary angle.

It’s scary as sh*t according to those who have seen it, causing legitimate jump scares.

Jamie Lee Curtis is badass as a version of Laurie Strode who has been working and training for decades for Michael Myers’ inevitable return. Fans are already comparing her to Sarah Connors from the Terminator series.

That’s the long-short, read on for more specific info:

Fandango

First trailer for #Halloween is DOPE! Myers has been locked in captivity for 40 years. He escapes, cue kills.

Strode: I’ve prayed that he would escape for 40 years

Cop: Why would you do that?

Strode: So I could kill him

Super intense trailer; looks bloody and brilliant#CinemaCon — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2018

BIRTH.MOVIES.DEATH

I cannot even begin to describe how fucking awesome the HALLOWEEN trailer is. You guys are gonna lose your minds. It looks *terrifying*. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 25, 2018



JoBlo

There’s a bunch of cool moments in the #Halloween trailer, but I don’t want to ruin the beats for you by spoiling them. Rest assured, it’s thrilling, scary and will reignite your #Halloween spirit. #CinemaCon — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 25, 2018

Hollywood Life

So the #Halloween trailer. Pretty sure I just shit myself. #CinemaCon — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) April 25, 2018



The first #Halloween trailer just scared the shit out of me. Jamie Lee Curtis is a legend & we are not worthy. #CinemaCon — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) April 25, 2018

Gizmodo

We were just the first people to see the trailer for the new Halloween. Even the trailer was scary. The take on the story looks self-aware and smart. Really cool visuals and Jamie Lee Curtis looks badass. Oh man, I can’t wait. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 25, 2018



Jeff Sneider

HALLOWEEN trailer KILLED. This definitely seems like Laurie’s movie. She’s well prepared, like a proud NRA member. Enjoys target practice in the woods. Michael’s an inmate whose bus crashes and he escapes, takes up the mask again. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 25, 2018



EW

#Halloween trailer looks great. Laurie Strode is a total badass. I can’t wait. #CinemaCon — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) April 25, 2018

So Say We All…

Hoping so hard that the HALLOWEEN trailer drops soon. This Cinemacon footage sounds amazing. ??? — Jimmy Champane (@jimmychampane) April 25, 2018



This is pretty much how we all feel at this point – so bring on the trailer debut!

*****

How psyched are you for this new Halloween movie? Let us know in the comments!

Halloween will hit theaters on October 19th.