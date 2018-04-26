Horror

First ‘Halloween’ Trailer Reactions Praise Scares and Jamie Lee Curtis

Halloween (2018) debuted its first trailer footage during CinemaCon 2018 today, and needless to […]

Halloween (2018) debuted its first trailer footage during CinemaCon 2018 today, and needless to say, there was a big reaction from the crowd in attendance. At the time of writing this, we’re still waiting on the official first Halloween trailer to drop, but for now, we have some reactions form those that have seen it, to hold us over.

Read on below for a collection of first reactions to the Halloween (2018) trailer. If you want the long-short of the general consensus, it’s this:

  • The new film captures the feel of the original, while adding a modern “True Crime” documentary angle.
  • It’s scary as sh*t according to those who have seen it, causing legitimate jump scares.
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is badass as a version of Laurie Strode who has been working and training for decades for Michael Myers’ inevitable return. Fans are already comparing her to Sarah Connors from the Terminator series.

That’s the long-short, read on for more specific info:

This is pretty much how we all feel at this point – so bring on the trailer debut! 

*****

How psyched are you for this new Halloween movie? Let us know in the comments!

Halloween will hit theaters on October 19th. 

