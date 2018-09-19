‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Gets First Images, Teaser, and Premiere Date

Last October, Netflix gave audiences the second season of Stranger Things, allowing fans to binge-watch the horror series in the spooky season. With that series currently filming its third season, horror fans will get a more straightforward horror series with The Haunting of Hill House. Check out a teaser for the series below, as well as new images, ahead of its October 12th premiere.

Don’t you want to come home? The Haunting of Hill House is only on Netflix October 12. pic.twitter.com/xqeLg7Of0E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) August 27, 2018

A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

The upcoming Netflix series marks the third time the novel was adapted into a live-action version. In 1963, the story was adapted for The Haunting, as well as an adaptation in 1999 by the same name, which starred Liam Neeson, Lilli Taylor, and Owen Wilson.

The series comes from director Mike Flanagan, who gave us films like Oculus and Ouija: Origin of Evil. The series stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti.

This new series continues the partnership between Flanagan with Netflix, as he delivered audiences the Stephen King adaptation of Gerald’s Game for the streaming service, which also starred Gugino.

The filmmaker is becoming even more prominent in the horror world, as he will also be tackling an adaptation of Doctor Sleep, the sequel to King’s The Shining, which will star Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson.

While many of Netflix’s other horror series, such as Stranger Things or Hemlock Grove, deliver audiences multiple seasons of horrifying stories, The Haunting of Hill House will likely be a limited 10-episode event. However, if the series becomes a major success, it’s possible that Netflix will aim to continue it in some way.

Stay tuned for more details about The Haunting of Hill House before it premieres on October 12th.

