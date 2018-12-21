Alternate ‘Hellboy’ Trailer Contains Additional Scenes

The first trailer for Hellboy courted quite the reaction from the Internet yesterday, and it looks like even more footage of the film is coming to light.

A new “greenband” trailer for the upcoming film has been officially released, which provides an ever-so-slightly toned down version of yesterday’s debut trailer. You can check it out above.

Really, there isn’t too much that’s different from the two trailers, aside from the “some dads give their kids LEGOs” line being replaced by a scene of Hellboy (David Harbour) punching Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim).

Hellboy will see Harbour stepping into the role of the fan-favorite half-demon, as he and the BPRD attempt to fight Nimue, the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich). While some were hesitant about the film retreading the same ground as Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman’s Hellboy films, it sounds like things will be taken in a slightly different direction.

“There is something of [his origin], but it’s not really an origin story movie.” Harbour said in a previous interview. “We kind of pick up the movie like we’re running and gunning. We do have a little bit of stuff where we show stuff, but it really is a story and you just drop in with this guy. In a way, I feel like that’s kind of what Indiana Jones was. You start with him stealing the idol, but also you do go back to the university and you understand he’s an archeologist, but this is just a guy who goes and steals idols and fights Nazis and wants to steal the Arc of the Covenant. But you never go back when he’s a kid and you’re like, ‘How did he become Indiana Jones?’ It’s like no, we accept that this is Indiana Jones and I think that’s what our story does too. You accept that there’s this half-demon guy running around the world and being a paranormal investigator and solving crimes and also dealing with his own issues at the same time.”

Hellboy is directed by Neil Marshall, with a cast that also includes Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, and Penelope Mitchell.

The Hellboy reboot will land in theaters on April 12, 2019.