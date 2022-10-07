Hellraiser Featurette Showcases Pinhead's Impressive Makeup Transformation

Hulu's Hellraiser marks an all-new adaptation of Clive Barker's novella "The Hellbound Heart," which brings along with it a new approach to the story's iconic Hell Priest, known among fans as "Pinhead." For a new take on the character, a different approach to makeup was explored, with a new featurette detailing how Jamie Clayton was transformed into the iconic figure, thanks in large part to sitting in the makeup chair for four hours. You can check out a glimpse into how the Hell Priest was brought to life in the below featurette and watch the new Hellraiser on Hulu now.

In the all-new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

Director of the new film David Bruckner previously described his approach to incorporating Cenobites and how he envisioned the look of the monsters.

"Well, we definitely wanted to reference Chatterer. As fans, how can you not?" the filmmaker detailed to ComicBook.com. "But we needed an idea of how to do Chatterer and there's been some pretty rad Chatterers over the years. We had a Chatterer dog in part four, we had a torso-only Chatterer in Inferno. So we were really excited about the idea of a very, very tall Chatterer who had a pretty interesting body modification that, again, flesh and body modification as a replacement for our concept of what had been leather in the original movies. We like to say our Cenobites are their own leather. I think the fact that we had a different design approach allowed us to take concepts from the original films that maybe referenced other characters in some ways. Now, whether they are specifically intended to be those Cenobites or this is a new Cenobite with a similar modification, I dare not say. Obviously, there are similarities in some of them and some of them are brand-new creations for us."

He continued, "I think every Hellraiser movie should have the obligation to introduce you to new a Cenobite or several that you haven't seen before. They're too fun. They all have a bizarre regality. They're both beautiful and terrifying to look at and I love the idea that all of their modifications and wounds are eternally fresh. They're feeling everything all the time, but they have gone so far in the pursuit of human experience, that those sensations are now desirable to them and they're able to ride on this with this principled zen. Hence, all the monastic qualities, so it's just too much fun, I think, for creators to not find new things to show us."

The new Hellraiser is now streaming on Hulu.

