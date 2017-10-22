HBO and Cinemax Honor Halloween With Horror Movie Marathons

Streaming services have become the norm when it comes to enjoying movies, putting a wide variety of movies at your fingertips. For those with premium cable subscriptions, you’ll be able to avoid the endless process of sifting through titles by tuning in to HBO and Cinemax next weekend, who have programmed horror marathons to get you in the Halloween spirit.

As if the linear airings of the movies isn’t good enough, all of the selections will be made available on the networks’ respective apps to re-watch the films to your heart’s desire. Check out the schedule of events below:

Saturday, October 28 – HBO Zone

8:05 AM ET – Within

9:35 AM ET – The Ninth Gate

11:50 AM ET – Scream 2

1:50 PM ET – Scream 3

3:50 PM ET – The Conjuring

5:45 PM ET – The Conjuring 2

10:00 PM ET – The Purge: Election Year

Sunday, October 29 – HBO Zone

2:45 AM ET – Perkins’ 14

4:20 AM ET – Village of the Damned

6:00 AM ET – Abandon

7:43 AM ET – Stir of Echoes

9:25 AM ET – Stir of Echoes 2: Homecoming

10:55 AM ET – Krampus

12:35 PM ET – The Order

2:20 PM ET – Dark Water

4:05 PM ET – Emelie

5:30 PM ET – The Blair Witch Project

6:55 PM ET – Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

8:30 PM ET – Halloween: Resurrection

10:00 PM ET – The Amityville Horror

11:30 PM ET – From Within

Monday, October 30 – HBO Zone

1:00 AM ET – See No Evil

2:25 AM ET – The Darkness

4:00 AM ET – Phantasm II

Tuesday, October 31 – Cinemax

6:00 AM ET – Right at Your Door

7:40 AM ET – Species

9:30 AM ET – The Omen

11:25 AM ET – As Above/So Below

1:00 PM ET – Dead Calm

2:40 PM ET – Friday the 13th

4:20 PM ET – Morgan

5:55 PM ET – Orphan

8:00 PM ET – American Psycho

9:45 PM ET – American Psycho II: All American Girl

11:15 PM ET – Rupture

No matter what type of horror movie you’re interested in, HBO and Cinemax have got you covered, with films featuring serial killers and horrific monsters, dating back decades to contemporary hits.