New ‘Into the Dark’ Featurette Explores the Horrors of Romance in “Down”

To get viewers into the spirit of romance, Into the Dark is delivering audiences its Valentine’s Day-themed episode, “Down.” Check out an all-new featurette exploring what makes the new episode so exciting, per director Daniel Stamm, which can be seen above. “Down” is now streaming on Hulu.

In the Valentine’s Day-themed episode of Hulu’s Anthology Series, Into the Dark: DOWN, a pair of office workers get trapped in an elevator over a long Valentine’s Day weekend, but what at first promises to be a romantic connection turns dangerous and horrifying in this insane Blumhouse TV mash-up of rom-com and horror. The episode features two incredible leads – Natalie Martinez (Death Race) and Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights) who are bringing their natural chemistry to the episode after their history together in the drama series Kingdom.

This marks the fifth episode of the series, which kicked off in October with “The Body.” That episode followed a sophisticated, overconfident hitman who always carries out his work in style. He decides to take things even further one day by transporting his latest victim in plain sight, correctly assuming that self-absorbed LA partiers will simply be enamored with his elaborate “costume.” Eventually, as his window of opportunity to dispose of the body begins to close, Wilkes’ true colors reveal themselves to some groupies that have latched on to him. It becomes a battle of will and wits.

New episodes of the series have debuted monthly, with each episode honoring the holiday of the month, as “The Body” focused on Halloween. The second episode, “Flesh & Blood,” starred Dermot Mulroney as Henry, a doting father trying to help his daughter, Kimberly, a teenager suffering from agoraphobia who has not left the house since her mother’s still-unsolved murder.

Last month’s episode, “New Year, New You,” put a Blumhouse horror twist on the era of “self-care” mania when a group of millennial friends gather for a girls’ night reunion on New Year’s Eve to reconnect and reminiscence. But as they begin to rehash old memories and revisit an old party game of “Never, Have I Ever,” gripes and secrets they’ve been harboring manifest in nefarious and surprising ways.

What makes Into the Dark so exciting is that it delivers audiences a variety of horrors from various cinematic perspectives, while the constrained timelines of each episode’s production forces filmmakers to tackle each story in ways they wouldn’t if they had a longer production schedule.

“Down” is streaming now on Hulu.

