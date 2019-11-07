Invisible Man Reboot Trailer Released

The Universal Monsters have had several different trips to the big screen, ranging from the iconic to the less-than-valiant efforts. Blumhouse is set to re-imagine one facet of the franchise in a pretty big way, with their upcoming reboot of The Invisible Man. Horror fans have been eager to see how the new film comes together — and now we finally have our first look. The first trailer for the upcoming film, which star The Handmaid’s Tale and Us star Elizabeth Moss, has officially made its way online. You can check it out for yourself above.

The film is expected to be a faithful adaptation of the iconic H.G. Wells tale, while also giving the film the twist that Blumhouse has become known for.

“It was like the Blumhouse version of The Invisible Man, it’s a lower-budget movie. It’s not dependent on special effects, CGI, stunts,” producer Jason Blum previously shared with Collider. “It’s super character-driven, it’s really compelling, it’s thrilling, it’s edgy, it feels new. Those were all things that felt like they fit with what our company does. And it happened to be an Invisible Man story, so it checked both boxes. And we responded to it because I think Leigh is just an A+ director.”

The Invisible Man is helmed by Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3 director Leigh Whannell, with a cast that includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, Benedict Hardie, and Harriet Dyer.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Invisible Man below!

“What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

The Invisible Man lands in theaters on February 28, 2020.