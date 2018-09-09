James McAvoy Injured Fighting Pennywise On ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Set

Going up against Pennywise is a dangers feat, but the kids in the Losers Club managed to eke out a win in Stephen King‘s IT.

And though they’ve all grown up, Pennywise hasn’t lost its edge in It: Chapter Two, as evidenced by the injury suffered by star James McAvoy on the film’s set. The actor posted a photo of his war wound on Instagram, which you can see below:

The stars of IT: Chapter Two have provided steady updates of the production process through social media, keeping die hard fans’ appetites sated for the highly anticipated sequel.

A photo of the table read showed the incoming adult actors posing in a “Last Supper” style formation, including McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Jay Ryan, Andy Bean, and Ben Hanscom.

Chastain has been posting new photos to promote her role, including a “passing of the balloon” pose of her and original Beverly actress Sophia Lillis.

Given the fact that the movie is based on the seminal Stephen King novel, it’s not hard to guess what the film will be about, but even still, details of the script are being kept under wraps.

Actor Jack Dylan Grazer, who portrays the younger Eddie Kaspbrak in the franchise, previously spoke about the film’s script while speaking to EW during San Diego Comic-Con.

“I haven’t shot anything yet, I just went for the table read, and I can assure you it’s a very good script. Very good,” Grazer said. “IT 2 is a touchy subject because I can’t say a lot of things.”

The experience was eye opening for the young actor, who revealed that he and his co-stars all went out to lunch with their adult counterparts and got to pick each other’s brains.

“When I first go to Toronto for the table read, we went out to lunch, all of us,” Grazer revealed, “and the acting coach from the original IT, the one we shot in 2017, came up to us and said, ‘Hey, I have an idea, you guys should do like a speed dating thing and just talk to your adult versions,’ so we did, but we didn’t really talk to every adult, just our own adult version, and I learned a lot about James [Ransone, who plays adult Eddie].”

IT: Chapter Two is set to premiere in theaters on September 6, 2019.