James Franco Does His Best ‘The Shining’ Impression to Terrify Universal Studios Guests

Actor, writer and director James Franco can add yet another skill to his resume, having temporarily performed in a haunt attraction at Universal Studios‘ Halloween Horror Nights. Check out the video above to see him and actor Chris Bauer embrace the role of Jack Torrance from The Shining for the attraction’s maze.

The Shining maze at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights provides guests with a unique opportunity to relive some of the film’s most iconic and sinister, moments. While venturing through the eerie Overlook Hotel, guests will be thrust into the hotel’s tragic history of murder and madness, bearing witness to caretaker Jack Torrance’s spiraling descent into insanity. Nightmarish visions will come to life in this macabre maze, overwhelming guests with the “shine” of the murderous, ghostly entities that lurk around every turn – all while trying to escape the wrath of Jack Torrance as he violently succumbs to the hotel’s paranormal forces. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood continues select nights through November 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout Franco’s diverse career, the actor has only briefly dabbled in the realm of horror with appearances in films like The Vault and Alien: Covenant. Considering Franco doesn’t have a specific horror movie to promote, it appears as though he and Bauer took part in the festivities for no reason other than to feel what it’s like to cause guests to scream.

The annual attraction at Universal Studios brings together some of the most beloved horror properties to create one-of-a-kind experiences for those willing to embark of the terrifying journey.

In addition to The Shining, fans can also experience mazes inspired by American Horror Story, Ash vs. Evil Dead and Saw.

This year also marks the debut of the “Horrors of Blumhouse,” an experience which combines elements of The Purge, Sinister and Happy Death Day.

Tickets can be purchased at www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com/Hollywood, and advance purchase is recommended as event nights will sell out for all ticket options, including the all-new R.I.P. Tour, the After 2 p.m. Day/Night Combo Ticket, the Frequent Fear Pass, and must-have Front-of-Line tickets.