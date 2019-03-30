James Gunn’s ‘Brightburn’ Extended Trailer Released

And here’s an extended version of the trailer! pic.twitter.com/KbOuoTGRPe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 29, 2019

Before James Gunn takes on the Suicide Squad or the Guardians of the Galaxy for the third time, he’s taking on the mythos of Superman viewed through a terrifying lens in Brightburn. The story about a boy taken in by a couple who finds a baby after his pod crashes by their house will definitely remind some of the Man of Steel, but as you can see in this extended trailer, Brightburn is taking a very different angle on the story, one that reminds people that not everyone will turn out to be a hero in the end. In fact, sometimes it’s quite the opposite.

The new extended Brightburn trailer can be viewed in the video above and features a bit more about the city that the boy lands in. As Elizabeth Banks’ Tori Breyer says, they believe Jackson came here for a reason, but it goes on to show that he’s had a very hard time fitting in. It’s a story that many who have felt like outsiders will identify with, but those people didn’t discover they had superhuman abilities and coupled with his mysterious past and where he came from, he turns out to be a nightmare come to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the mother not abandoning her son after more and more incidents come to light, she does have her doubts, especially after finding a journal with cryptic symbols. They seem to mean a lot to him, as you can also find these symbols on the walls of the cafeteria before he kills the woman working there. Plenty of mysterious remain regarding Brightburn, and we can’t wait to learn more.

Brightburn is directed by David Yarovesky and is written by Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn, with James Gunn, Kenneth Huang producing while Mark Gunn, Brian Gunn, Dan Clifton, Simon Hatt, and Nic Crawley are executive producing. The film stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner.

Brightburn hits theaters on Memorial Day, May 27th

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!