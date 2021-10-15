Jamie Lee Curtis Speaks Out on Laurie Strode's New Life in Halloween Ends

Potential spoilers for Halloween Ends follows. There are a few things that occur in the newest Halloween movie that have been contentious with fans of the slasher series. Among the many surprises however is that Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is in healthy territory, one might even say she's recovered greatly from her decades of trauma. She also has a surprising piece of dialogue, one about opening up your shirt because you've found someone so special, that plays very oddly. Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com, Curtis spoke to this line specifically but also where Laurie finds herself as her Haddonfield journey comes to a close.

"David Gordon Green said it's probably the only line from the original draft of the script that remained, everything else shifted, but that idea that you need to exorcise grief at some point," Curtis revealed. "Clearly the Laurie we meet in this new movie has been given some grief therapy, the death of her daughter Karen at the end of Halloween Kills, which is this incredibly loud operatic almost crescendo of music. This new movie starts in a very different way, starts with this fabulous sequence."

She continued, "Because how could you ever start a movie after Halloween Kills? You have to let it just die down for a second, excuse the pun; and what we meet is a woman who actually has gotten some mental health help. She's had grief counseling, She has started to learn to live next to grief, not have it overwhelm her, and that's crucial because you have to almost feel for a minute that Laurie is going to be okay before the ceiling collapses and she's not. So I was very happy that they created that as a way into the story."

Does Laurie Strode survive Halloween Ends?

After forty years and a lot of injuries, yes, Jamie Lee Curtis' character Laurie Strode survives the events of Halloween Ends. Her character even gets a bit of a happy ending as it seems like she's going to finally settle down with Frank and potentially leave Haddonfield for good.

