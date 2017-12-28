Mysterious ‘Jason Goes to Hell’ Character’s Origins Finally Revealed

Throughout the course of the Friday the 13th franchise, few characters have seen multiple appearances, other than the hockey mask-wearing Jason Voorhees. In the ninth film, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, audiences met Creighton Duke, played by Steven Williams, a mysterious bounty hunter who seemingly had a score to settle with Voorhees. The character met his demise in that film, but director Adam Marcus recently revealed when the two characters had crossed paths before.

“Here’s what happened. A teenage Creighton was out on Crystal Lake with his girlfriend,” Marcus explained. “Jason capsized their small boat and pulled the girl down into the lake. Creighton tried to save her but could not. She was never seen again. Creighton vowed revenge and from that moment on he spent his life in the study and pursuit of Jason. He became a bounty hunter just to fund his work in taking down his nemesis. That’s the story.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point in the film, when Duke comes face to mask with Jason, he exclaims, “Remember me?!” Until now, audiences had no idea when their paths had crossed before, with Marcus finally settling the debate.

This is only the latest detail Marcus has revealed about his film, having explained last month that he believes Jason Voorhees to be a Deadite like the ones seen in the Evil Dead films, which confirms why the Necronomicon makes a brief appearance in the installment.

“She [Pamela Voorhees] makes a deal with the devil by reading from the Necronomicon to bring back her son. This is why Jason isn’t Jason,” Marcus revealed to Horror Geek Life. “He’s Jason plus The Evil Dead, and now I can believe that he can go from a little boy that lives in a lake, to a full grown man in a couple of months, to Zombie Jason, to never being able to kill this guy. That, to me, is way more interesting as a mashup, and [Sam] Raimi loved it!”

The film couldn’t officially address this connection, due to different studios owning each franchise.

“It’s not like I could tell New Line [Cinema] my plan to include The Evil Dead, because they don’t own The Evil Dead,” Marcus admitted. “So it had to be an Easter egg, and I did focus on it…there’s a whole scene that includes the book, and I hoped people would get it and could figure out that’s what I’m up to. So yes, in my opinion, Jason Voorhees is a Deadite. He’s one of The Evil Dead.”

As far as the director is concern, this connection “absolutely is canon”

[H/T 1428elm]