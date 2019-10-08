Joe Bob Briggs to Host Halloween Hootenanny on Shudder

After months away from our TV screens, horror host Joe Bob Briggs confirmed that he will be returning in just a few weeks to deliver audiences Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny, offering audiences three Halloween-themed films featuring his signature wit and insight. The event will debut on streaming service Shudder on October 25th beginning at 9 p.m. ET, before it will be made available on-demand through the service. It is unclear when the second season of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs will return, though the upcoming event will likely hold fans over until we get the weekly double features seen in the series’ debut season.

“As we were preparing for Season Two of The Last Drive-In, we unearthed three forgotten gems that are all Halloween-themed and decided it was time for a Halloween Hootenanny,” Briggs shared in a statement. “Or maybe I’m lying about that and we’re programming three iconic Halloween favorites. Or maybe we’re counter-programming with flicks that have absolutely nothing to do with Halloween. The great thing about spending October 25th with us is that, as Forrest Gump says, you never know what you’re gonna get. What we can promise is a) I will be ridiculously nerdy about horror, and b) Darcy the Mail Girl will probably disagree with me. It’s great to be back. I missed Shudder and the Shudder faithful.”

Horror fans know Briggs from his stints hosting Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater and MonterVision, with last year marking his triumphant return to hosting with a 24-hour marathon on Shudder that was meant to be the personality’s sendoff. The event was so popular that, not only did Briggs return for holiday specials, but also the development of a weekly series.

In a world in which movie fans have almost instant access to any film they want at a moment’s notice, Briggs previously detailed the importance of a communal horror viewing experience.

“People don’t want to watch movies alone, despite what Netflix says,” Briggs previously shared with ComicBook.com. “Netflix thinks the future is one person at a time, one device at a time, streaming one piece of content that you watch at that particular time, and saw on your own schedule, and that’s it. And people are discovering that that’s kind of an empty experience, and so I go and do presentations of movies all the time, at Alamo Drafthouse, or some other theater that’s like that. I do these presentations of movies, where almost 100% of the audience has already seen the movie. So why are they there? They’re there because they want to have the emotional experience of seeing the movie together, and then having the opportunity to discuss the movie.”

Briggs continued, “When we did the marathon, we wanted to make it an appointment event, where you have to show up, and we would gather together via social media. That was the idea, to make it a communal experience. And it was a communal experience, even if you couldn’t watch it. People continued to stay on social media, even if they lost contact with the show. So that part of it was great.”

Tune in to Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny on Shudder on October 25th at 9 p.m. ET.

