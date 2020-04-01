Killer Klowns From Outer Space Co-Creator Open to Film Earning a Reboot

In the more than 30 years since Killer Klowns from Outer Space landed in theaters, fans have wondered if we’d ever get a new entry into the series, though Hollywood’s tendencies to revive and reimagine iconic genre properties has many of us wondering if we’d see a reboot before ever getting a sequel. While some filmmakers would never want to see someone else tackle a story they created, co-creator of the film Edward Chiodo would be happy to let someone else revive the concept with their own perspective on the series, yet he wonders how the mythology he developed with his brothers Stephen and Charles would look in 2020.

“That’s certainly part of the conversation. Not that we claim to know everything, we do have a pretty unique understanding of how the Klowns operate and what that universe is,” Chiodo shared with ComicBook.com in regards to the possibility of a reboot. “We’ve always worked with other filmmakers, other creative people, so we’d welcome the right opportunity to make that happen. There’s a lot of fun to be had with the concept. Like our ‘Trilogy in Four Parts,’ it’s very fun. There’s a certain dark comedy to the original that we were playing with. We love the genre, we’re having fun with the genre, we’re making fun of it, but not because we want to make fun of it, but because we love it and are embracing it. People are responding to that.”

Some audiences have an instinctual fear of clowns, but things like Stephen King’s IT or American Horror Story, in addition to real-life unsettling encounters with the jesters, have only amplified the fear surrounding them. While special effects have certainly come a long way since 1988, what would make a reboot difficult would be finding the right balance of humor and horror.

The filmmaker added, “Hopefully we get the opportunity to play with our ideas, but it would be really interesting … seeing some of the fan art, how they’ve taken it to a new vision, a new direction, maybe a little more visceral than we would ever take it, so I think there is a great opportunity to take it to a new level and still honor the original and make it something that resonates with today’s audiences.”

There currently aren’t active talks for a sequel to the original film, though Chiodo previously admitted that there is interest both from him and his brothers as well as the studio to continue the narrative in some way, whether that be with a series of films or a TV series.

